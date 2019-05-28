Police to charge 15-year-old who called in threat to North Mecklenburg High School

Police to charge 15-year-old who called in threat to North Mecklenburg High School
According to the Huntersville Police Department, officers went to the school around 10 a.m. in regards to a threat of a shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff | May 28, 2019 at 5:26 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 5:27 PM

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a 15-year-old student will be charged after reportedly calling in a threat to North Mecklenburg High School Tuesday.

According to the Huntersville Police Department, officers went to the school around 10 a.m. in regards to a threat of a shooting.

The school was immediately placed on lockdown as well as several nearby schools.

Officers located the 15-year-old who reportedly called in the threat and determined it to be false.

The student will be charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property through the Juvenile Justice system.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.