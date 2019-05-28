Patrick Graham leaves Charlotte for Richmond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Patrick Graham is taking his knowledge and expertise to the city of Richmond, VA. He has accepted the position as Senior Policy Advisor for the City of Richmond.
Graham’s new job is considered an executive advisory role for city leaders. Graham will provide counsel and recommendations to the Mayor and top staff for the development of major policy, regulatory, program, budgetary, measurement, and fiscal initiatives with citywide impact.
“It is a wonderful opportunity to help another growing city move more of its residents toward economic and social prosperity,” Graham said.
Graham will also assist in economic mobility efforts in Virginia's state capital. For nearly 20 years Graham has worked in the Charlotte to provide economical and educational opportunities for less advantaged communities.
Graham’s positions in Charlotte have included being the Director of Emergency Financial Assistance for Crisis Assistance Ministry and President of the Diversity Council of the Carolinas, Urban League of Central Carolinas, and Charlotte Works.
"I am proud to be part of movements that helped families earn incomes," Graham said. "Purchase homes, and start businesses to support this community. When we remove our paternal lenses and view all people as opportunities, we all benefit from the new intellectual capital discovered in forgotten individuals."
Graham is a graduate of Johnson C. Smith University. He will still keep his Carolina ties.
He will continue his service on the board of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Graham will also continue his involvement in the social and economic projects he started and participated in the Carolinas.
He starts his new job in May.
