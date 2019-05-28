Panthers Back on the Field for Week Two of OTAs, Coach Rivera takes part in Crack Cancer Challenge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers continued their offseason workouts Tuesday with the second round of of OTAs.
Most notably missing was franchise quarterback Cam Newton. However, head coach Ron Rivera shared with the media that it was simply due to a personal reason.
“Cam was just personal day. He had something going on back home it’s just one of those things. It’s all voluntary,” Coach Rivera said. “He was nice enough to let us know that he wasn’t going to be able to make it so we appreciate it.”
Newton is also continuing to rehabilitate from his offseason shoulder surgery and is not throwing yet.
Meanwhile, after a long weekend of rest for the guys that attended week 1 of OTAs, today was an opportunity to test out what Coach Rivera and the staff have started implementing for the upcoming season.
“We don’t get an opportunity to meet in the morning because we’re trying to beat the heat and so really the first time these guys get an opportunity to kind of review what they’ve done is this morning and to see that some of the mistakes were limited I was very please with that,” Coach Rivera said. “I do like the Xs and Os of what we’re doing right now. I think the guys have really grasped some of the concepts so I’m kind of excited to see how it’s going to be once we get to training camp and start practicing with the preseason games.”
But perhaps the best moment of practice, actually had nothing to do with making plays and going through drills, but instead raising awareness for a good cause.
Coach Rivera took part in the Crack Cancer Challenge, which is a social media challenge that supports the fundraising efforts of the Willie Strong Foundation in collaboration with Children’s National Health System throughout Brain Cancer Awareness month.
