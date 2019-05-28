Panthers Back on the Field for Week Two of OTAs, Coach Rivera takes part in Crack Cancer Challenge

“We don’t get an opportunity to meet in the morning because we’re trying to beat the heat and so really the first time these guys get an opportunity to kind of review what they’ve done is this morning and to see that some of the mistakes were limited I was very please with that,” Coach Rivera said. “I do like the Xs and Os of what we’re doing right now. I think the guys have really grasped some of the concepts so I’m kind of excited to see how it’s going to be once we get to training camp and start practicing with the preseason games.”