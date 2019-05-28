NCSHP sees busy Memorial Day weekend with multiple deadly crashes in Charlotte metro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol have had a busy holiday weekend.
The Memorial Day Weekend kicked off the ‘100 Deadly Days of Summer’. The summer months are when troopers generally see the most fatalities on the road.
Trooper Ray Pierce is a veteran trooper who works in Troop H. That particular troop is made up of several counties in the Charlotte area including Mecklenburg County.
“One accident and you’re stuck in traffic for if not several minutes, several hours and we had that happen several times this weekend,” Pierce told WBTV in an interview.
During a ride-a-long Monday night, Pierce noted that the holiday weekend travel was finally coming to an end. He said that troopers had responded to three deadly accidents over the course of the weekend. The crashes happened in Union County, Scotland County, and Charlotte.
A bus crash on I-77 in Charlotte Sunday sent four people to the hospital and resulted in the death of an 87-year-old woman
Pierce explained that that particular crash happened because of inattentive driving. He said the bus driver missed his exit and tried to get off the interstate at the last minute.
“It makes you realize how one missed judgment can change your life forever, and obviously it does. It’s happened three times this weekend,” said Pierce.
Pierce said the driver in that bus crash has been charged for misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe movement.
