More than 3000 sign petition in support of East Rowan baseball coach

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 3000 people have signed a petition to show support for East Rowan High School baseball coach Brian Hightower.
According to the petition, Hightower was suspended from job and could lose that job at the end of the school year. The Rowan-Salisbury School system has not commented on Hightower’s status.
“They have not heard the positive side of Brian Hightower and do not know know the amount of support that Brian Hightower has in the East Rowan Community and far beyond,” wrote petition organizer Andrew Poston. “By signing this petition, you are publicly showing your support for Brian Hightower and expressing your desire that Rowan Salisbury Schools allow Brian Hightower to remain the head baseball coach and PE Teacher at East Rowan High School.”
Several supporters of Hightower have told WBTV that they plan to be at the Tuesday afternoon meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury School Board to show support for the coach.
The circumstances of Hightower’s suspension are not clear.
