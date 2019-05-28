Man shot at residence in northwest Charlotte

Police investigating reported shooting
May 27, 2019 at 11:50 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 1:33 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting at a home near the Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte left one man in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and police searching for a suspect.

The incident occurred on Rayon Street at around 9:45 p.m. when a suspect walked up to the victim and several witnesses standing on the porch of a house and opened fire.

The suspect shot multiple rounds before leaving the scene and also struck a neighboring house with the fire.

No arrests have been made and no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.