Man shot at residence in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting at a home near the Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte left one man in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and police searching for a suspect.
The incident occurred on Rayon Street at around 9:45 p.m. when a suspect walked up to the victim and several witnesses standing on the porch of a house and opened fire.
The suspect shot multiple rounds before leaving the scene and also struck a neighboring house with the fire.
No arrests have been made and no further information has been released at this time.
