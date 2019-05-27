Lifeguards perform 20 rip current rescues along Carolina, Wrightsville beaches

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many of us had Monday off for Memorial Day, lifeguards in southeastern North Carolina were hard at work.
According to the National Weather Service, there were 20 rip current related rescues in our area Monday — 10 at Carolina Beach and 10 at Wrightsville Beach.
Rip currents have caused several deaths this year along NC beaches.
The body of John Albright was pulled from the water around noon Saturday after he was caught in a rip current off the Outer Banks. Albright's wife was also caught in the rip current but she managed to make it out safely.
In April, two teenagers died after being caught in a rip current off Emerald Isle, a couple hours north of Wilmington. Ian Lewis drowned and Paige Merical died days later in the hospital.
WRAL reports that at least eight drowning deaths have been reported along the central North Carolina coast in the past month, with rip currents blamed for at least six of them.
An offshore flow like Monday’s with westerly winds is a contributing factor, according to the WECT weather team, but more people at the beach mean more rescues too.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this story.