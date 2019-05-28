Japanese man dies on plane after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine

MEXICO (CNN) – A Japanese man died on a plane during a flight from Bogota, Columbia to Tokyo last week after a massive drug overdose.
Crews noticed the 42-year-old man having seizures mid-flight in the early hours on Friday.
“Flight attendants noticed a person suffering convulsions and requested permission to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora,” according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office for the Mexican state of Sonora.
Paramedics boarded the plane and found the passenger had died.
After his body was removed from the plane, the flight continued its journey to Japan with 198 passengers on board.
Officials say 246 cocaine packets were later found in his stomach and intestines.
The passenger was a Japanese national who authorities only identified as Udo "N."
According to the Sonora State Attorney General's Office, the cause of death was swelling of the brain caused by a drug overdose.
Swallowing packets of drugs is a common way that smugglers try to move illicit substances from country to country, CNN reports.
