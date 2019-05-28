How your children can avoid the ‘summer slump’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Before you know it your kids will be out of school and home for the summer.
But just because they’re not heading to class every day, that doesn’t mean kids have to stop learning.
Whether they need to brush up on some skills or prepare for a standardized test, there are options to meet each child’s needs.
As you’re signing your children up for summer camps, look into ones that combine academics and fun.
The Discovery Place Science in uptown Charlotte offers camps for kids of all ages, focusing on chemistry, math, anatomy, engineering and architecture.
They're able to explore the museum and have so much fun they don't even know they're learning.
“We’re very hands on here and we want them to be an active part of this," Discovery Place summer camps manager Alie Zach said. We don’t just do the experiment for them and show them. We’ll split them up into small groups and have them do it, so they have to measure, they have to pour, they have to mix. They have to do different things to get the result that we want.”
If you’re a high school student focusing on that next step after graduation, tutoring might be what you’re looking for.
Teachers at local colleges like CPCC offer one-on-one tutoring.
CPCC also provides small-group classes to prep students for tests including the SAT and ACT.
“We have about a class size of 15, and we have instructors who focus on each individual area. So we have an instructor who mainly focuses on math, one who focuses on English, and for the ACT one who focuses on Science," CPCC Services Corporation coordinator Juliette Clemons said.
Another idea for the summer is to make learning all your own.
If you’re going to be traveling with the family and want to work on things on your own schedule, do it from home.
You can make flashcards to review any subject, and also work on reading skills by reading to your children and letting them read on their own.
