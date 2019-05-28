Homicide investigation underway after shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is on the scene of a homicide in south Charlotte Monday evening after a person was found deceased in a neighborhood off Nations Ford Road.
The homicide took place off of Orren Court and CMPD has set up an active investigation into the matter as they work to determine the cause of the death.
Police later confirmed to WBTV that the cause of death for the victim was a gunshot wound.
No further information has been released at this time.
