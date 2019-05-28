Group wants to close north Charlotte road as part of effort to reduce crime

“This is a bus route for my kids that go to my after school program, that are in the neighborhoods that we serve with our youth programming and this is the one of the hottest areas for human trafficking so when you put those two together it really doesn’t make sense why this is an open road to be served for children,” said Jackson. “So we wanted to shut it down just for that initiative alone as we come down the road we get the human trafficking, we get the other crime disparities and we recognize there are other entities in this town trying to lower the crime here.”