Day five of heat wave to be hottest so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be day five of our current early-season heat wave and it looks to be the hottest day so far, as I’m forecasting an afternoon high of 96° for Charlotte, just shy of the record of 97° set back in 1941.
It still looks like Wednesday and Thursday will be days six and seven of this heat wave with a high temperatures forecast to be in the middle 90s both afternoons.
With the stagnant weather pattern in place, the shower chance is still quite low, holding to 10% or less over the next few days.
The upper level ridge responsible for the high heat may begin to break down just a bit late in the week. While we will no longer but pushing records, it will still be hot, with above average temps hovering right around 90° on Friday before backing off to the upper 80s over the weekend. And with that, rain chances do increase just a little bit on Friday (20% chance) and over the weekend (30% chance) as a front attempts to move into the Carolinas from the west.
Have a great week and do your best to stay cool!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
