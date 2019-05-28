Day five of heat wave to be hottest so far

The upper level ridge responsible for the high heat may begin to break down just a bit late in the week. While we will no longer but pushing records, it will still be hot, with above average temps hovering right around 90° on Friday before backing off to the upper 80s over the weekend. And with that, rain chances do increase just a little bit on Friday (20% chance) and over the weekend (30% chance) as a front attempts to move into the Carolinas from the west.