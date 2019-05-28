City of Kannapolis looking for a developer for downtown townhouse project

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The City of Kannapolis City is seeking developers for the Plant 4 Townhouse Project as part of the Downtown Revitalization project. In September 2015 the City purchased 50 acres of land and buildings in the downtown core and adopted a downtown master development plan.
The first three phases of the plan are now under construction: infrastructure and a linear park streetscape; the VIDA Mixed Use District which includes a parking deck, a hotel, a brewery, apartments; and the Kannapolis Sports and Entertainment Venue, the new home of the Kannapolis Intimidators.
As the City begins the next phases of the plan, developers are invited to submit proposals for the Plant 4 Townhouse Project. The project includes nine acres of property on the former Cannon Mills Plant 4 site, located between Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, West F St. and S. Main Street. This location, owned by the City, is ideal for townhouses as it is within walking distance of the downtown business district, churches, schools, and other amenities. Ideally, the site would accommodate a minimum of 108 townhouses.
The City’s research demonstrates people are the driving force needed to create additional economic development activity in downtown and diverse types of housing are needed to attract more people to live in downtown Kannapolis. “We expect this to be the largest and possibly the only townhouse development in the downtown area. With the first three phases of the plan underway we have created the amenities and structure needed to sustain residential development in our downtown. We have had inquiries from developers about moving forward with this type of project and from people who want to live in a townhouse environment. We are looking forward to this new phase downtown,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg.
Details on the RFP are located at – www.kannapolisnc.gov/townhouse
For more information contact Jordan Jones, with the Development Finance Initiative, atjones@sog.unc.edu. The deadline for proposals is June 28, 2019.
