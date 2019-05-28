City of Kannapolis looking for a developer for downtown townhouse project

The City’s research demonstrates people are the driving force needed to create additional economic development activity in downtown and diverse types of housing are needed to attract more people to live in downtown Kannapolis. “We expect this to be the largest and possibly the only townhouse development in the downtown area. With the first three phases of the plan underway we have created the amenities and structure needed to sustain residential development in our downtown. We have had inquiries from developers about moving forward with this type of project and from people who want to live in a townhouse environment. We are looking forward to this new phase downtown,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg.