Checkers to face Chicago Wolves in Calder Cup Finals
May 28, 2019 at 12:26 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:26 AM

The Charlotte Checkers will face the Chicago Wolves in the Calder Cup Finals series that will begin this Saturday, June 1, at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

Chicago joined the Checkers in the final matchup by way of its 3-1 victory over the San Diego Gulls in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals that took place earlier tonight. The Checkers booked their trip to the finals by way of Sunday’s 4-3, double-overtime victory in Game 6 against the defending champion Toronto Marlies.

A full series schedule can be found below (all times Eastern):

Game Day Date Location Time
1 Saturday June 1st Bojangles’ Coliseum 6 pm
2 Sunday June 2nd Bojangles’ Coliseum 6 pm
3 Wednesday June 5th Chicago 8 pm
4 Thursday June 6th Chicago 8 pm
5* Saturday June 8th Chicago 8 pm
6* Thursday June 13th Bojangles’ Coliseum 7 pm
7* Friday June 14th Bojangles’ Coliseum 7 pm
* If necessary

The Calder Cup Finals will be a matchup between the No. 1 seeds from each conference. The Checkers went 51-17-8 to win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s best team in the regular season, while the Wolves went 44-22-10. In the playoffs, Charlotte has a record of 11-3, while the Wolves check in at 11-6.

This will be the second-ever playoff meeting between the Checkers and Wolves, who were Central Division rivals for two seasons between 2015-17. In the 2017 Central Division Semfinal matchup, the Wolves defeated the Checkers 3-2 in the first-round, best-of-five series.

