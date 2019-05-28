Charlotte twin sisters awarded $1 million+ in scholarships, attending rival universities

“It’s fun to have her there, she can help me in my classes but it’s also... people are always like ‘Hey, Twins!’ Or sometimes they call you the wrong name," says Kamryn. “I’ve always been known as Kamryn and Kaycee, or ‘The Hailey girls,’ so now when I get to Carolina it’s just going to be Kamryn, which will be different but it is a good thing too because I’ve never just been Kamryn.”