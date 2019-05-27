Two wounded after shooting at Mooresville residence

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are being treated for injuries following an altercation at a home in Mooresville on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported shortly after 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle driven by the victims followed an ambulance into the parking lot of a nearby movie theater and signaled they were in need of medical attention.
Mooresville officials later confirmed that the injuries were the result of a shooting in which two men visited a home off of Selma Drive when the residents inside opened fire on them. The victims then drove about four miles away to the AmStar Theatres where they were able to alert an ambulance about their condition.
The two victims are currently being treated at the hospital. Another individual is being treated at a Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound stemming from this incident as well, according to officials.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
