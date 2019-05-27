‘There’s heroes all around us.’ Concord mom of fallen soldier asks community to consider Memorial Day’s true meaning

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A memorial flag flies over the McClamrock home in Concord, on this day, each year.
“Sometimes I wake up, and the taste of death is right there,” Susan McClamrock says. “When did this happen, why did this happen.”
She pours over mementos, hand-written letters from her son, overseas.
“It is a solemn day,” McClamrock says. “It’s a day that we kind of just get through.”
On a September day in 2010, before heading to bed, she saw two soldiers had been killed in Iraq.
“It was breaking news, and it was about a shooting on an Iraqi fourth division base,” she says.
She said a prayer for those families, then headed to bed.
Until a knock at her own door.
“Every bit of who we were just poured out, and we just became broken in that moment,” McClamrock says. “When they knock on your door, and they say, ‘Are you the parents of James McClamrock.”
James McClamrock was just twenty-two when he was killed in action overseas in 2010. Since that day, the meaning of Memorial Day has changed for this family.
“I used to be that person, so I don’t get mad at people,” Susan McClamrock says. “You know, they want to do all this fun stuff, and they don’t stop to think about the fallen servicepeople, but they’ve never been taught. They haven’t been educated. And of course, we learned through death, about that particular day, and it took on a whole new meaning.”
She wants people to consider the day’s true meaning, in both actions, and in their words.
“It’s a pretty heavy holiday for us,” she says. “It’s not a ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ Why they put those two words together, I’ll never understand. Because ‘happy’ and ‘memorial’ does not go together.”
She says she will continue speaking about her son, to keep his name alive.
“He was just that person that could bring a smile to your face, and he would do anything for anyone,” she says.
And she is asking, on Memorial Day, to remember.
“The first day at the pool, at the beach, whatever, those are great things to do with your family,” she says. “But if you can just incorporate in that day, taking a moment to thank a soldier, as far as one that has lost their life…there’s heroes all around us.”
McClamrock says the best things she can hear from the community on this day each year, is for people to tell her and her family they are not alone, and that they are remembering James, and his sacrifice.
