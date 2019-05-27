SCHP: Twin 6-year-old brothers killed in South Carolina crash; mother charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Twin 6-year-old brothers were killed Sunday when they were thrown from a vehicle that crashed, and their mother is charged with DUI, according to troopers.
Officials said Jennifer Lynn Knox was driving a BMW on Highway 183 in Pickens Countyat about 10 p.m. Her twin sons, Dylan and Cameron Clark, were in the backseat, officials said.
Troopers said that, when Knox tried to pass a vehicle that was pulling a boat, her BMW crashed head-on into a 2014 Kia that was heading south on Highway 183 near Concord Church Road.
Troopers said the BMW overturned and slid down the highway on its roof. The BMW then hit a culvert and overturned again, causing Knox and the boys to be thrown from the car, according to troopers.
Knox and the twins were not wearing seat belts, the coroner said.
The boys died at the scene, troopers said.
Knox was airlifted to the hospital, according to troopers.
Trooper Joe Hovis said the boys' mother, Jennifer Lynn Knox, of Seneca, is charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of child restraint violations, child endangerment and a seat belt violation.
Troopers said the person driving the Kia was not hurt.
