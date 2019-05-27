Nine-Run Sixth Powers Knights Past Bulls 12-4 on Sunday

Appearing in his 30th game of the season with the Knights, Collins launched a grand slam over the left field fence to put the Knights ahead by a score of 10-3. The grand slam was his first since August 10, 2018 when he was a member of the Double-A Birmingham Barons. He finished Sunday’s game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, the grand slam, and four RBIs. It was Charlotte’s first grand slam since July 28, 2017 when catcher Rob Brantly recorded one.