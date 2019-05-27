Multiple injuries reported after deck structure collapses in Ocean Isle Beach, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Mark Price//The Charlotte Observer) - Multiple people were hurt, some seriously, after part of a deck structure collapsed at an oceanfront home in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, on Memorial Day, according to the Wilmington Star-News and other outlets.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at 137 Ocean Isle West Blvd. when a set of stairs attached to the deck collapsed under a crowd of people, according to WWAY.
Maps show the home is along Jinks Creek area of Tubbs Inlet. The home is a three-story rental property that can accommodate 22 people, according to Rentabeach.com Photos show a deck runs the length of the second floor and extends out to the beach.
Emerald Isle, another popular beach community, had a vacation home deck fall 14 feet in 2015,injuring 20 members of a Virginia family, reported the Carteret County News-Times. All survived, the newspaper said.
An investigation blamed the collapse on corroded nails, reported WITN.