MEDIC says ‘Twin’ medical buses valuable asset during hot weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With several days remaining of temperatures in the mid-90s across Charlotte, MEDIC says their twin medical buses have been very busy.
MEDIC has two large buses that can be used in a number of different ways, but lately, they have been used as a respite from the heat for first responders.
“We have used them quite frequently this weekend. It was out yesterday with the bus,” said Chris Simmons, an Operations Supervisor with MEDIC.
The bus responded to the scene of the church bus crash on I-77 Sunday that killed an 87-year-old woman.
On Saturday, one of the medical buses responded to Matthews as firefighters were working to contain a large brush fire.
On Thursday, one of the buses was out providing relief to CMPD officers who were working a standoff situation in South Charlotte.
“We are able to provide a place for firefighters and first responders to come in, get cooled off, hydrate,” said Simmons. “We get the air blowing on them, get out of that hot gear. Gets them out of that environment and an opportunity to hydrate.”
The medical buses also respond to large public events like Speed Street in uptown Charlotte over the weekend.
“I was here when we didn’t have these and if you had a lot of patients you would try to cram as many in an ambulance as possible,” said Simmons.
The medical buses are used by different agencies depending on the call but when temperatures are this hot, the buses are used frequently.
