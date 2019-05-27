The heat wave continues, and the hottest temps are yet to come

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today was our fourth straight day in the 90s but we fell just shy of a record yet again with the afternoon high of 94°.
It still looks like Tuesday & Wednesday will be the hottest day of this heat wave stretch with a forecast high of 96° both afternoons.
With the stagnant weather pattern in place the shower chance is still quite low, holding to 10% or less over the next few days.
The upper level ridge responsible for the high heat begins to break down late week. While we will no longer but pushing records, it will still be hot, with above average temps hovering right around 90° looking to last through late week and the upcoming weekend.
Stay cool!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
