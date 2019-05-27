GBI: Missing VSU student remains likely found in Clinch Co.

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A missing Valdosta State University student’s remains were likely found in Clinch County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Cameron Fontaine, 21, was last seen on May 18 in Clinch County, near Homerville.
The Clinch County Sheriff’s Office found the human remains in a wooded area, according to the GBI.
The remains were found less than two miles from where Fontaine’s vehicle was recovered. His vehicle was found on Highway 441, the GBI said.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 487-5316 or the GBI Region 4 office at (912) 389-4103.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.