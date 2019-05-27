Family sells lemonade to raise money for Gold Star families

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A family spent their Memorial Day selling lemonade in Indian Trail to raise money for Gold Star families.
“So, this is actually benefiting the family of a fallen soldier,” said Christa Briney. "He was a fallen soldier who was actually a MEDIC in the Marine Corps.”
Christa says her children were the ones that actually had the idea to do a lemonade stand.
“It was actually their idea and we said, ‘we are all in! Lets do this and help them,'” said Briney.
The money raised will benefit the ‘Believe With Me’ Foundation which raises money to support God Star Families.
“I said, ‘I like this, we should do this.’ I like helping people that have lost a solder in war," said Jeremiah Briney. “I was really excited because I love lemonade stands.”
There was a steady line most of the day as they sold lemonade a Boy Scouts Troupe in Indian Trail.
“Soldiers do so much and for them to lose their life is the ultimate sacrifice,” said Kathy who stopped by to donate. “It is absolutely a good lesson. They can see they can help others.”
“It feels good. It feels very good,” said Jospeh Briney.
The family ran the lemonade stand for 2 days. Christa Briney says they raised about $300 on Sunday and believed they far exceeded that amount on Monday.
