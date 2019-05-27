CMPD investigating University-area shooting that leaves victim with serious injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting at an apartment complex pool in the University area resulted in one person being taken to the hospital suffering potentially life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at a complex off of Education Way in Mallard Creek on Monday afternoon. After receiving multiple calls about shots fired, officers arrived at the scene to find that the patient had already been taken to the hospital by friends.
Police are still attempting to locate witnesses and investigate the matter further an no arrests have been made.
No further information has been released at this time.
