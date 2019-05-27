Big week for budgets and taxpayers in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week both Mecklenburg County Commissioners and Charlotte City Council members will participate in a straw vote for the next fiscal year budget.
On the heels of a huge readjustment in property values by the property appraiser all eyes were on Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones to see what their budgets would mean for local taxpayers.
The county’s budget calls for a tax rate of 61.69 cents per $100. The county estimates that 65 percent of tax bills will increase.
The new revenue is going to address new investments.
- $22 million dollars in affordable housing.
- $36 million dollars to expand Meck Pre-K,
- $44 million dollars in mental health services.
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones proposed his budget and a revenue neutral rate of 34.81 cents per $100. The manager proposed $54 million dollars to fund the Cross Charlotte Trail, pay raises for police and fire personnel and $10.9 million in general funds for affordable housing as well as a $50 million bond.
There was widespread support for both budgets from elected officials.
The County Commission meets Tuesday at 8 am at Valerie C. Woodard Conference Center, 3205 Freedom Drive, Suite 4009.
City Council meets 12 pm Wednesday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center Room 267.
