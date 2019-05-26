80-year-old woman completes Tough Mudder competition

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An 80-year-old Sikeston woman competed in the Tough Mudder competition in St. Louis this past weekend.
Mildred Wilson took on the challenge after her son asked her if she wanted to try to compete in the muddy event.
Mildred has watch her son Danny Wilson compete in the Tough Mudder competition before.
"I had watched him do the World's Toughest Mudder in Vegas," Mildred said. "He asked me last fall if I would like to do one. I said yes, but, if I do it, I want to be able to really do it. Not just be out there."
Mildred then took the next several months preparing and getting in shape for the big event.
"I joined the YMCA," Mildred mentioned. "First though, I went to my doctor. I wanted to make sure that he felt that I was tough enough to do it. He gave me the thumbs up to do it."
The date in May that was marked on her calendar had finally arrived. She had her son, her husband and other family and friends there to root her on and support her.
"He is my best supporter," Mildred said referencing her husband Farrell. "Anything I decide to do, he pretty much let's me do it."
"I was all for it," Farrell added. "She's tough. I knew she could handle it."
Mildred stood at the starting line and stared down the muddy path before her.
"I realize it's something I could do," she said. "The very first obstacle I believe was getting down on our hands and knees and crawling under barbwire, in mud! From that point on, you were pretty much muddy."
As she ran the course, her son followed her to make sure to help her if there were areas she needed a little assistance.
Mildred said it was nice to have her son there with her. She considered it a great bonding moment that she will forever remember.
"My son, I wouldn't take anything for that experience being with him," she continued. "He told me that it was the most fun part of his weekend."
Mildred did very well through the various obstacles, however, there were times she did need a helping hand.
"I don't think it was quite as tough as I thought it would be," she stated. "Except for the wall! I always wanted to try that wall. I realized it wasn't a piece of cake. It took a whole village to get me up."
Mildred finished the event sliding in the mud across the finish line. She said this was a great time and is considering returning next year.
“I’d do it again in a heartbeat!” she stated. “I liked it that well.”
