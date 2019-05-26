Union Academy gets golden goal to knock out Franklin Academy in OT

Press release provided by the NCHSAA
RALEIGH, NC - In a defensively-minded 1A State Championship, it was the Cardinals of Union Academy that prevailed in the second “Golden Goal” overtime 2-1 over Franklin Academy to win the school’s second Women’s Soccer State Championship in two years. The Cardinals winning goal came from Junior Midfielder Sarah Brown who sprinted up field with under a minute to play to join the decisive attack in the final overtime period. Brown’s game-winning boot earned her the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The first 15 minutes of play remained scoreless until Kelsey Havican of Union Academy scored on a beautiful assist from Rebecca Garcia at the 19th minute of the match to put the Cardinals up 1-0. Franklin Academy had several opportunities to tie the game in the first half with five shots, in comparison to the Cardinals’ six shots.
Union Academy stood firm on defense throughout the second before Franklin Academy’s Ashlynn Stephan ripped in a goal from the corner of the box at the 58th minute mark to even the score at one. The Patriots and Cardinals both remained strong on defense for the remainder of the second half, forcing overtime where both teams failed to net goals until the decisive blow by Brown.
Franklin Academy finished the season 22-1 and 14-0 in the North Central 1A Conference. The Patriots made the school’s third appearance in an NCHSAA Women’s Soccer State Championship Game. Union Academy wrapped up the year 22-0, while they were 12-0 and champions of the Pac 7 1A Conference. The Cardinals made the school’s second appearance in an NCHSAA Women’s Soccer State Championship Game, winning back-to-back titles.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.