Tyler Reddick wins Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alsco 300 Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway featured plenty of thrills and reason to cheer for fans at the track on Saturday afternoon. No person had more reason to cheer, perhaps, than Tyler Reddick, who finished in first to win the race.
Reddick managed to hold off Justin Allgaier and an impressive finish by Jeffrey Earnhardt who both rounded out the top-three at the finish line.
The heat and humidity was a factor in the endurance of the racers as Austin Dillon had to exit his vehicle at one point due to the rising temperatures within the car.
Events will continue tomorrow at the Speedway with the Coca-Cola 600 starting at 6:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.