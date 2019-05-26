Statesville Police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a woman seen off of Monroe Street near Salisbury Road in Statesville.
Barbara Ann Joyner Wilson was last seen in this area and is believed to be wearing a pink shirt with purple writing.
Wilson is described as being a 60 year old African American female who stands 5′4″ tall and weighs 140 lbs. Wilson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.