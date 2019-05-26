Speedway Motorsports, Inc. introduces Welcome Home Patriots initiative

Leading the charge in the Welcome Home Patriots initiative will be Speedway Motorsports’ new Vice President of Armed Forces Affairs, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chuck Swannack. A 1971 graduate of West Point and a native of Winston-Salem, N.C., Swannack served more than three decades in the Army, culminating as the commanding general of the 82nd Airborne division at Fort Bragg and leading his troops in combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After supporting children in need for the last five years as the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities, Swannack looks forward to his next mission – supporting veterans.