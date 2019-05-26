Police conducting homicide investigation after woman shot, killed in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | May 25, 2019 at 8:29 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 11:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD announced on Saturday evening that they were investigating a shooting death that occurred at an apartment in north Charlotte.

A woman was transported by Medic with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound after responding to an assault-with-a-deadly-weapon call on Catherine Simmons Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m..

CMPD later confirmed that she had been pronounced deceased by Medic after arriving at the hospital.

This is the second reported homicide on this street in less than a month.

No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.

