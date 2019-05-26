Police chase leads to arrest of suspect in Charlotte robbery spree

Kenneth Lewis Massey, 28, is in the custody of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after he was finally detained during the chase on Saturday evening. Massey is believed to be responsible for robberies committed between May 20 and 22 at a 7-Eleven on Central Avenue, a Subway Restaurant off of S. Kings Drive, another Subway off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, and a Dollar General off of The Plaza. He is also charged with an attempted armed robbery of a Subway on The Plaza.