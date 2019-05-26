Police chase leads to arrest of suspect in Charlotte robbery spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of committing a series of robberies in the past week around Charlotte has been placed in custody following a chase with law enforcement that crossed into South Carolina.
Kenneth Lewis Massey, 28, is in the custody of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after he was finally detained during the chase on Saturday evening. Massey is believed to be responsible for robberies committed between May 20 and 22 at a 7-Eleven on Central Avenue, a Subway Restaurant off of S. Kings Drive, another Subway off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, and a Dollar General off of The Plaza. He is also charged with an attempted armed robbery of a Subway on The Plaza.
Law enforcement was able to match the vehicle seen during these robberies and the license play number associated with it to a suspect vehicle seen on Beatties Ford Road on Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m. Upon initiating a traffic stop, Massey drove away and a chase ensued.
The chase wound onto the I-85 southbound through Gaston County and into Cherokee County before South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were able to disable the vehicle’s tires and make an arrest at around 7:40 p.m.
CMPD is currently working to extradite Massey back to Charlotte to face his charges and this remains an active investigation during this time. Anyone with information about these cases or any other case is asked to call 911.
