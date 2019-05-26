Elderly passenger killed, multiple injured following accident, bus fire along I-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident on I-77 on Sunday afternoon resulted in officials pronouncing one person deceased at the scene and four other individuals being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The accident occurred on I-77 southbound near the W. John Belk entrance. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of the bus was attempting to change lanes when he hit the wall, causing the engine to start on fire.
An 82-year-old female passenger on the bus was unable to get out of the vehicle and died in the accident. Four other individuals were transported to the hospital, including one person listed as in critical condition, according to officials.
Multiple first response vehicles were working to clear the scene throughout the afternoon and major delays were being reported at that time for traffic heading south on the highway.
The bus was later identified as belonging to the Victory Christian Center, a local church. Marilyn Gool, the wife of one of the pastors at the church, expressed her condolences and apologies to those affected by the accident.
At a weekly service held at the Center on Sunday evenings, Gool identified Daisy Withers as the parishoner who died in the accident. Gool also noted that her husband was currently at the hospital with the injured church members.
The injured passengers identified in the accident were Gary Scott, the bus driver, as well as Alicia Wilson, Anne Collins and Marion Staten.
