Memorial Day service to be held at Salisbury National Cemetery annex on Monday morning

The preferred name for the holiday gradually changed from "Decoration Day" to "Memorial Day," which was first used in 1882. It did not become more common until after World War II and was not declared the official name by Federal law until 1967. Congress passed the Uniform Holidays Bill, June 28, 1968, which moved three holidays from their traditional dates to a specified Monday to create a convenient three-day weekend. The holidays included Washington's Birthday, Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The change moved Memorial Day from its traditional May 30 date to the last Monday in May. The law took effect at the federal level in 1971.