Knights Rally Falls Short To Bulls 4-3

Charlotte and Durham continue their four-game series on Sunday night at BB&T Ballpark. Odrisamer Despaigne (3-2, 3.74) is set to makes his first start for the Knights. Pre-game radio coverage of the 7:04 p.m. game is set for 6:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and long-time Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on 102.3 FM Latina with broadcasters Rafael Bastidas and Ernesto Hurtado.