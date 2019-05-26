Knightdale man shoots visiting teen cousin after being awakened, police say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (CBS17 Staff//WNCN) - A 22-year-old Knightdale man shot his visiting teen cousin after he was awakened during the night early Sunday, police said.
The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Aqua Marine Lane, according to a news release from Knightdale police.
As authorities arrived at the home, family members were already giving medical help to the wounded victim.
Police said that their investigation revealed a 17-year-old cousin of the gunman "was visiting from out of town."
After being awakened by the cousin, police said Darius Keyshawn Joyner shot the teen.
Joyner is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.
The teen cousin suffered life-threatening injuries and is still being hospitalized, police said.
“Our thoughts are with the ... families during this crisis,” police said in a statement.