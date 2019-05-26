House fire in north Charlotte causes thousands of dollars in damages

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire in Charlotte on Sunday morning left over $17,000 in property damages and an estimated $2,500 in content loss before the blaze could be put out.
The incident happened on Harrison Street near Rozzelles Ferry Road around 10:00 a.m. and Charlotte Fire arrived at the scene shortly after.
An ensuing investigation into the blaze determined that the origin of the fire was accidental in nature and no injuries were reported by the occupants of the home.
No further information has been released at this time.
