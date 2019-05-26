The heat rolls on through Memorial Day and beyond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We hit 95° for the second day in a row today, although today it wasn't quite enough to make it to a record.
Memorial Day Monday will be in the same ballpark. We are reaching for 95° and the old record is 96°. Rain chances will remain low. If you are heading out to a parade or cook-out, you won’t need the umbrella but it might not be a bad idea to use it for shade! The whole week looks extra hot. Highs will range in the low to mid 90s each day. Overnight lows will only fall to the upper 60s or low 70s so there isn’t that much relief even at night. Rain chances stay low too.
Don't forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses over the next few days:
-Wear light-colored clothing -Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities -Seek shade when possible -Drink lots of water -Load up on sunscreen
-Check on the elderly, kids, pets
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
