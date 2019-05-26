The heat rolls on through Memorial Day and beyond

Memorial Day Monday will be in the same ballpark. We are reaching for 95° and the old record is 96°. Rain chances will remain low. If you are heading out to a parade or cook-out, you won’t need the umbrella but it might not be a bad idea to use it for shade! The whole week looks extra hot. Highs will range in the low to mid 90s each day. Overnight lows will only fall to the upper 60s or low 70s so there isn’t that much relief even at night. Rain chances stay low too.