The heat continues through Memorial Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday we hit 95°, tying an old record high set back in 1953. Today we will be reaching for 96°. That would tie the record set back in 1926. Whether or not we tie or break a record, it will be hot outside. It you were hot yesterday, plan for the same today. Rain chances are even lower today than yesterday.
Memorial Day Monday will be in the same ballpark. We are reaching for 95° and the old record is 96°. Rain chances will remain low. If you are heading out to a parade or cook-out, you won’t need the umbrella but it might not be a bad idea to use it for shade!
The whole week looks extra hot. Highs will range in the low to mid 90s each day. Overnight lows will only fall to the upper 60s or low 70s so there isn’t that much relief even at night. Rain chances stay low too.
Have a good and safe weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
