Employee shot during east Charlotte store robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is investigating a robbery that occurred early Sunday morning at an establishment off of Eastway Drive in which an employee was shot and later treated for his injuries at the hospital.
The robbery took place shortly after 1:00 a.m. at the Corner Mart near Kilborne Drive. Two male suspects reportedly entered the business and shot one employee. No other workers were injured during this incident and no customers were inside the business at the time.
Police are currently searching for the suspects responsible for the robbery and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about these cases or any other case is asked to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
