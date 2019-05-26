Concord Police signs partnership with US Army

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The U.S. Army and Concord Police Department signed a partnership agreement on Sunday as part of the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program.
The agreement was announced in the Fan Zone at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the Army and a cross section of private industry, academia and state and local public agencies. The U.S. Army PaYS Program guarantees Soldiers a job interview for possible employment after their service in the Army. The PaYS Program provides America’s youth with the unique opportunity to simultaneously serve their country and prepare for their future.
The PaYS program is designed to help Soldiers prepare for a career after the Army by connecting them with employers who understand the skills, discipline and work ethic that military service members bring to a business.
This program is part of a long-term U.S. Army effort to help Soldiers forge professional relationships with businesses and encourage business owners to look to the Army as a plentiful and reliable recruiting source.
Since PaYS began in 2000, more than 828 employers have partnered with the program.
