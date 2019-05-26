CMPD officer training to hike 30-miles of Appalachian Trail in one day for cystic fibrosis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With the heat ramping up, one father in our area is also ramping up his 10-mile hikes with added weights through rocky terrain.
That might sound terrible to you, but to Stephen Fischbach, the training, the hikes, are about a mission greater than himself.
He has a young family member suffering from cystic fibrosis and now Fischbach is on a mission to help with a hike.
“I’ve always looked at myself as a community builder and I feel like as a police officer that’s our most important job," said Fischbach.
Stephen Fischbach’s job as a CMPD officer requires some physical fitness.
But none like the hike he’s training for now.
“That’s a 30-mile section of the Appalachian trail. In one day? In our day. We’ll start at about 4:30 in the morning,” said Stephen Fischbach, a lieutenant with CMPD.
To prepare, Fischbach straps on ankle weights for a training hike.
WBTV’s Anne Marie Hagerty joined him through streams, over rocks, logs, all in the heat of summer, and says it’s not easy training.
“As you get into conversations with people and they hear 30 miles on the Appalachian trail in one day tell me more, that leads into a conversation about cystic fibrosis," said Fischbach.
Cystic fibrosis is Fischbach’s “why” – the reason for the long, sweaty training days.
“It’s a horrible genetic disease that effects our neighbors here in the Charlotte community. On a more personal note, my cousin has both lung and pancreatic cystic fibrosis," said Fischbach.
Fischbach’s little cousin, Dublin, has been fighting the disease for years.
“Dublin is roughly the same age as my kids so I’ve see the parallel in how he’s had to grow up versus my kids,” said Fischbach. “They have on going and daily treatments all through the day just to get him through."
Fischbach has seen how expensive treatment is and wants to help, so he’s raising money with his hike for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Charlotte.
Fischbach is set to go through the 30-mile stretch of the Appalachian trail in one day this September, until then he is raising funds for the cystic fibrosis foundation. If you would like to help support you can read more about their goal on this page.
