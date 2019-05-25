Transformer failure temporarily knocks out power in Town of Dallas

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A blown transformer at an electrical substation off of S. Rhyne Street in Dallas took out power for around 3,600 residents of the community late Friday evening before it was eventually restored at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The outage also knocked out power at all traffic lights at the intersections throughout the town, forcing motorists to treat each crossing as if it were a four-way stop while crews work on repairs.
The Town stated at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday that they had replaced the transformer at 2:00 p.m. the power had officially be restored to all of the residences in the area.
The Red Cross had opened a cooling station located at the Fire Department off of W. Main Street for residents of Dallas to find relief from the heat during the day.
