‘STAYUMBL’ driver, still in Wake County custody, has Durham court date continued

DURHAM, N.C. (Susanna Black//WNCN) - Diana Mems, the Durham woman known around the Triangle for her vanity plate "STAYUMBL" and erratic driving, had her Friday court date in Durham County continued.
Mems remains in custody in Wake County. She appeared before the county's superior court Thursday after missing four court dates in 2019. She had her bond reduced to $10,000, her license revoked, and will be subjected to electronic monitoring.
Mems also appeared in Wake County court Friday.
Mems' defense attorney, John Fitzpatrick, appeared for her and had her case continued until June.
Prosecutors Thursday said they discovered that Mems is associated with nine aliases, three social security numbers, and six North Carolina drivers license numbers.
The latest no-show happened Monday when Mems failed to appear in Superior Court for two traffic charges — speeding (68 mph in a 45 mph zone) and reckless driving.
Mems' indictment into Superior Court, following an April grand jury indictment, was the direct result of months of work by CBS 17. Indictments for traffic charges are rare, but the Wake County District Attorney's office said it is taking a tougher approach for this case because of Mems' extensive criminal, civil, and traffic history discovered by CBS 17 reporter Susanna Black.
Black alerted Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman about Mems in March after finding she was associated with more than 100 charges ranging from simple worthless check to arson to breaking and entering. There were 31 traffic violations and more than a dozen aliases.
She's also been involved in 31 car crashes. She currently has zero points on her license.
In an on-camera interview with CBS 17, Freeman said after reviewing Mems' record, she was able to determine that Mems appears to have been using false names and drivers license numbers since the 1980s. That has resulted in Mems flying under the radar for recurrent traffic violations for decades.
"Certainly here you have a series of different moving violations under different names and under different drivers license numbers," Freeman explained. "So pulling those together to kind of get an idea of what's going on with this person has been impossible."
Mems is infamous across local social media channels. She has appeared in several videos that show the car and plate registered to her performing dangerous moves on the road.
In Wake County, Mems has faced a total of four traffic charges in 2019. She was a no-show in traffic court for three separate court dates; two of them for expired registration and improper turn charges. Expired registration is a Class III misdemeanor, so her absence from court triggered the DA's office to issue an order for her arrest last week.
One day after the order was signed by a magistrate, Mems' attorney, Michael Jones, showed up and pleaded guilty to the improper turn charge for her. Because of the plea, and her attorney showing proof of current registration, the DA's office dismissed her expired registration and arrest order.
In an interview with CBS 17, Jones said he wasn't aware of his client's history until CBS 17 started asking questions.
"I've learned since you all have been covering her that there are charges that she has a background with the court system, but here in I was not aware of it," Jones said.
He added that he will likely not represent her in Superior Court.
Mems' current traffic charges stretch farther than Wake County. In Durham County, she's facing three violations from an incident involving a school bus.
In April, bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Laws posted a Facebook video showing Mems parked in front of her bus on a two-lane road, out of her car, blocking Barrett-Laws from moving. The video quickly garnered more than 100,000 views.
"She came from behind my bus, went into the oncoming traffic lane on the left, swerved in front of me and started slamming on brakes," Barrett-Laws said in an interview. "I don't know why she did it, but if she could do it to a school bus, she could do it to anyone."
Mems is charged with reckless driving, illegal passing, and impeding traffic. She is due in Durham County Court on May 24. Durham police are asking anyone who's had an encounter with Mems to come to the court date.
CBS 17 has learned from drivers that Mems has since changed her license plate from “STAYUMBL.”