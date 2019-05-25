Record high reached today; more surely to follow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At 2:50pm today we hit 95°, tying the record for the date from 1953. This will surely not be the only record reached this week.
Sunshine will dominate with afternoon highs consistently in the middle 90s, thus threatening record high temperatures the next several days through Memorial Day and beyond well into next week.
With our first heat wave of the season underway, don’t forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses over the next few days:
-Wear light-colored clothing
-Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities
-Seek shade when possible
-Drink lots of water
-Load up on sunscreen
-Check on the elderly, kids, pets
Despite the humidity at moderate levels, there’s not much of a trigger for anything more than a stray late-day thundershower over the next few days. Do your best to keep cool! Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!
