Officials working to contain large brush fire in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County EMS reported on Saturday afternoon that they were in the process of responding to a reported brush fire taking place in Matthews near the Stallings border.
The fire is located off of Morningwood Drive, a connecting road between E. John Street and Pleasant Plains Road and was first confirmed shortly before 4:00 p.m.
25 firefighters from multiple departments in both Mecklenburg and Union County were on scene working to handle the matter while Medic set up support operations around the area.
No further information has been released at this time.
