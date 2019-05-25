The heat goes on... Mid 90s are here to stay!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Yesterday we reached a high of 94° and the rest of your holiday weekend will be much the same. The best chance for a shower will be today and even that is only a 20% chance. The best chance is in the mountains. On Sunday, there is a 10% chance and it looks like 0% for Memorial Day.
There isn’t much of a cool-down in store for the week ahead either. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the entire 7 day forecast period. Rain chances will be equally low each day.
With our first heat wave of the season on the way, don't forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses over the next few days:
-Wear light-colored clothing
-Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities
-Seek shade when possible
-Drink lots of water
-Load up on sunscreen
-Check on the elderly, kids, pets
Have a fun and safe holiday weekend!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
