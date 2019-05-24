First heat wave of the season brings in the holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The humidity returned Thursday and the heat roared back on Friday as highs surged into the 90s. Official high on Friday was 93° with the record high 95° set in 1939. And we will continue to challenge record highs throughout the holiday weekend, here are the current standing records:
Saturday: 95° – 1953
Sunday: 96° – 1926
Monday: 96° - 1916
With our first heat wave of the season on the way, don’t forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses over the next few days: -Wear light-colored clothing -Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities -Seek shade when possible -Drink lots of water -Load up on sunscreen -Check on the elderly, kids, pets Do your best to keep cool! Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! Meteorologist Eric Thomas
