FBI, DOJ asks for public’s help during National Missing Children’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since 1983, every year on May 25 the US Department of Justice along with numerous other government agencies and community advocates remember National Missing Children’s Day.
During this day, the government along with these different groups and agencies honor the men and women who have worked tirelessly to help find missing children across the country.
As of 2018, there are 424,066 missing children entries in the FBI’s National Crime Information Center. The search for those young people does not cease and as the day is commemorated, those men and women being honored continue their efforts to bring these children home.
The FBI asks the public to contribute to these efforts on this day as well, maintaining a database with the pictures of missing young people so that visitors can take a look at the faces of these children.
Anyone who may recognize the children in this database or who could have information about any missing children in their communities is asked to contact law enforcement as soon as possible.
